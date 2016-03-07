NEW YORK, March 7 A potential strike by
transport unions that would shut down access to commuters trying
to reach New York City from neighboring New Jersey would cost
the city's businesses $5.9 million per hour, an influential
business group said on Monday.
The loss of productivity would be felt most keenly in the
city's dominant financial sector, with losses reaching $1.9
million for a one-hour delay, according to the analysis by
Partnership for New York City.
"A transit strike is among the most expensive events that
can happen to New York City," said Kathryn Wylde, president and
chief executive of the organization, which represents many of
the city's biggest corporations.
Transport unions failed to reach agreement with
representatives of NJ Transit, which runs rail and bus links
into the city, during talks with federal arbitrators in
Washington D.C. on Friday.
In the absence of a pact this week, unions have said they
will walk off the job on Sunday.
Unions are asking for 2.5 percent annual pay rises in return
for increases in employee health-care contributions. They say
that is their final offer and they will not accept the 0.6
percent they say NJ Transit is offering.
NJ Transit officials released an emergency plan last week
but warned they could only accommodate 38 percent of normal
traffic. A strike would displace over 100,000 commuters and lead
to snarl-ups on roads and serious overcrowding on alternative
public transportation routes, they said.
Officials said a shutdown could force an additional 10,000
cars per hour into rush-hour traffic during peak times, creating
tail backs stretching more than 20 miles into New Jersey as
drivers jostle to pass through limited crossing points into
Manhattan.
