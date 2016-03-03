(Updates with NJ governor's statement, demand details)
NEW YORK, March 3 New Jersey Transit, the
transportation network that handles commuter traffic into New
York City from the state, on Thursday released plans for a
possible strike on March 13, warning of major disruption if the
industrial action goes ahead.
NJ Transit officials said the emergency plan could only
accommodate 38 percent of normal traffic, displacing over
100,000 commuters and leading to snarl ups on roads and serious
overcrowding on alternative public transportation routes.
Officials said a shutdown could force an additional 10,000
cars per hour into rush hour traffic during peak times, creating
tail backs over 20 miles into New Jersey as commuters jostle to
pass through limited crossing points into Manhattan.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Thursday he was
hopeful a deal could be reached but that he would not "give away
the store" in negotiations with labor unions. He said his first
responsibility was to taxpayers and fare payers.
The strike comes as a poll showed Christie's approval rating
in New Jersey hit a new low after he endorsed Republican
front-runner Donald Trump in his bid for president. Six local
papers called on Christie to resign after the
endorsement.
No Agreement was reached on Thursday in talks between NJ
Transit and 11 unions in the NJT Rail Labor Coalition, union
representatives said. The parties will head to Washington on
Friday to meet with the National Labor Relations Board.
The unions are asking for 2.5 percent annual pay rises in
return for increases in employee health-care contributions. They
say that is their final offer and they will not accept the 0.6
percent they say NJ Transit is offering.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu and Alan Crosby)