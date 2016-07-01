July 1 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ordered a halt to non-essential road, bridge and mass transit projects late Thursday after lawmakers failed to reauthorize the state fund that pays for them.

Christie's executive order calls for the state Department of Transportation and New Jersey Transit to devise a plan before midnight Saturday for the "orderly" shutdown of projects funded by the Transportation Trust Fund.

Federally funded projects will continue, he said in his executive order.

The state is expecting to receive an estimated $906 million of federal transportation aid, according to the state treasurer's annual report.

New Jersey's ability to borrow for new transportation projects ran out on Friday, the start of the new fiscal year. The trust fund already has about $16 billion of outstanding debt for existing road projects.

Christie ordered the remaining money in the fund to be held only for the most essential projects "in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare" of New Jerseyans, he said.

Christie had hatched a late-night deal earlier this week with the Assembly to raise the state gasoline tax by 23 cents to 37.5 cents per gallon to replenish the fund.

In exchange, the statewide sales tax rate would shrink by 1 percentage point to 6 percent, which could lead to an annual $1.7 billion shortfall in future budgets.

But the Senate ended its session on Thursday without reauthorizing funding for the program, which is expected to run out of new money in August.

Senators were pushing their own bill to hike gas taxes, which would have phased out the estate tax on wealthy residents instead of reducing sales taxes.

Christie's plan also cut income taxes for retirees. He said 81 percent of them would end up paying no tax on retirement income.

The deal would provide New Jersey families with two broad-based tax cuts that exceed the plan's proposal for a dedicated gas tax increase, Christie said on Thursday in a statement.

Christie also stripped several items out of the legislature's budget, signing a reduced $34.5 billion budget for fiscal 2017 that is just 2.1 percent higher than that for fiscal 2016.