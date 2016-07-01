(Adds details about other financing discussed, comment from
By Hilary Russ
July 1 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
ordered a halt to non-essential road, bridge and mass transit
projects late Thursday after lawmakers failed to reauthorize the
state fund that pays for them.
Christie's executive order calls for the state Department of
Transportation and New Jersey Transit to devise a plan before
midnight Saturday for the "orderly" shutdown of projects funded
by the Transportation Trust Fund.
Federally funded projects will continue, Christie said in
his executive order.
The state expects to receive an estimated $906 million of
federal transportation aid, according to the state treasurer's
annual report.
New Jersey's ability to borrow for new transportation
projects ran out on Friday, the start of the new fiscal year.
The trust fund already has about $16 billion of outstanding debt
for existing road projects.
The fund has roughly $80 million left, said Assembly
Transportation Committee Chairman John Wisniewski, who called
Christie's executive order "pure theater."
Without new appropriations or bond proceeds, the authority
cannot pay vendors for construction. Projects at any stage -
procurement, design and construction - are affected by
Christie's order, the Department of Transportation said.
About a month ago, lawmakers discussed issuing grant
anticipation revenue bonds, or so-called GARVEEs, as a stop-gap
measure, but the idea was never acted upon, Wisniewski told
Reuters.
The flow of federal money backing those bonds is often
uncertain from year to year.
"You can't do an annual capital program on GARVEE bonds," he
said.
Christie ordered the remaining money in the fund to be held
only for the most essential projects "in order to protect the
health, safety and welfare" of New Jerseyans, he said.
Christie had hatched a late-night deal earlier this week
with the Assembly to raise the state gasoline tax by 23 cents to
37.5 cents per gallon to replenish the fund.
In exchange, the sales tax rate would shrink 1 percentage
point to 6 percent, which could lead to an annual $1.7 billion
shortfall in future budgets.
But the Senate ended its session on Thursday without
replenishing the program, which is expected to run out of money
in August.
Senators were pushing their own bill, which would have
phased out the estate tax on wealthy residents instead of
reducing sales taxes.
Christie also stripped several items out of the
legislature's budget on Thursday, signing a reduced $34.5
billion budget for fiscal 2017 that is just 2.1 percent higher
than that for fiscal 2016.
