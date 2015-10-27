By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, on Tuesday
nominated as state Treasurer an executive of a research firm
whose founder was instrumental in guiding Ronald Reagan's
supply-side economic theories.
Christie tapped Ford M. Scudder, the chief operating officer
of Nashville-based economic research and consulting firm Laffer
Associates, to replace Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff, who left the
administration in July.
Arthur Laffer, the firm's founder, is sometimes called the
father of supply-side economics and advised former U.S.
President Ronald Reagan, as well as former U.K. Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, on fiscal policy.
Scudder's nomination comes as New Jersey struggles with
ballooning public pension costs, a more sluggish economic
recovery than neighboring states and a nearly insolvent
transportation fund. Wall Street credit rating agencies rank the
state the second lowest in the nation, behind only Illinois.
"The unique approach Ford brings will help build on my
administration's approach to responsible management of the
state's finances and prudent oversight of taxpayer funds,"
Christie said in a statement.
"I look forward to his insights on fiscal and tax policy
solutions that will continue growing our economy and bringing
much-needed relief to the burden shouldered by New Jersey
taxpayers," Christie said.
Scudder and Laffer together have penned opinion pieces
advocating for Reaganesque public fiscal policies.
In the Wall Street Journal in 2012, they wrote that the U.S.
"cannot have a prosperous economy when government is
overspending, raising tax rates, printing too much money,
overregulating and restricting the free flow of goods and
services across national boundaries."
Scudder's family history in the Princeton, New Jersey area
dates back to the 1600s, Christie's statement said.
The state Senate, run by Democrats, must approve Scudder's
nomination.
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said he had
concerns about Scudder's nomination.
"He is deeply tied to a failed economic philosophy that
treated working people and the poor with disdain," Sweeney said
in a statement. "We should disown the trickle-down, Laffer
philosophy and invest in the people of New Jersey in ways that
extend economic opportunities to everyone."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)