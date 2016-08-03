Aug 3 New Jersey Senate President Stephen
Sweeney, the state's top elected Democrat, on Wednesday asked
state and federal prosecutors to investigate alleged threats by
a labor union that he said amounted to bribery and attempts to
corrupt public officials.
The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) threatened to
withhold campaign contributions until Sweeney and other
lawmakers passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would
boost the state's public pensions, Sweeney said.
"These threats clearly cross the line from lobbying to
attempted bribery and conspiracy," he said. The allegation was
contained in two identical letters, released by Sweeney's
spokesman, to both U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman and
state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
An NJEA spokesman, as well as spokesmen for Fishman and
Porrino, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Sweeney is a long-time ironworker union member and presumed
2017 gubernatorial candidate, but his relationship with labor
has not always been cozy. He alienated some when he worked with
Republican Governor Chris Christie to reform the state's public
pension system in 2011.
In his one-page letter, Sweeney said the NJEA tied senate
members' receipt of campaign contributions to a specific,
official action.
The threats were "unprecedented tactics designed to extort
public officials into undertaking actions that would benefit the
pocketbooks of its members," he wrote.
