By Hilary Russ
Aug 3 New Jersey Senate President Stephen
Sweeney, the state's top elected Democrat, on Wednesday asked
state and federal prosecutors to investigate alleged threats by
a labor union that he said amounted to bribery and attempts to
corrupt public officials.
The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) threatened to
withhold campaign contributions until Sweeney and other
lawmakers passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would
boost the state's public pensions, Sweeney said.
"These threats clearly cross the line from lobbying to
attempted bribery and conspiracy," he said. The allegation was
contained in two identical letters, released by Sweeney's
spokesman, to both U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman and
state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
In a statement, NJEA President Wendell Steinhauer said the
union "vehemently rejects" Sweeney's assertion "that any of our
leaders or staff have done anything illegal or unethical."
He said that the NJEA "has been very clear that the pension
amendment is our members' number one priority."
"Staff and leaders informed senators that Senate President
Sweeney has failed to meet his explicit commitment" to advance
the legislation, he said.
The ballot measure at issue would force the state to make
its full annual contribution to its pension funds. Voters would
then be able to approve or reject the constitutional amendment
in November - if legislators first pass it.
The measure has been delayed in part because lawmakers said
they would not advance it until they passed a separate, stalled
effort to raise the state's gasoline tax in order to fund state
transportation projects.
"NJEA's support for politicians is not an entitlement,"
Steinhauer said. "NJEA has simply informed legislators and party
officials that we are withholding support that we are under no
obligation to give."
A spokesman for Fishman said they had not received the
letter. A Porrino spokesman said his office had received the
letter and is reviewing it.
Sweeney is a long-time ironworker union member and presumed
2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, but his relationship
with labor has not always been cozy. He alienated some when he
worked with Republican Governor Chris Christie to reform the
state's public pension system in 2011.
"No one is under obligation to give anybody a check," said
Ben Dworkin, a political scientist at New Jersey's Rider
University, who said the allegations raise legal questions as
much as a political ones.
"The denial of a check is neither here nor there," he said.
"It is simply, you used to have a friend in politics, now you
don't."
