LONDON Feb 10 British fashion retailer New Look
said on Tuesday it had seen a positive shopper
response to new ranges in 2015 after posting a fall in third
quarter underlying sales.
The firm, owned by private equity groups Apax and
Permira as well as founder Tom Singh, said sales at stores open
over a year fell 1.7 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 27 after
unseasonably warm weather hurt sales in October and November.
Total sales over the period fell 1.6 percent to 399.9
million pounds ($609.3 million) and adjusted core earnings were
down 2.7 percent to 76.8 million pounds.
In the UK, like-for-like sales fell 1.0 percent, while
e-commerce sales across the group jumped 28.6 percent.
New Look, which pulled a planned stock market listing in
2010 amid turbulent financial markets, goes up against firms
such as Primark and Next in a fiercely
competitive British fashion retail market. It has 569 stores in
the UK and trades from over 800 stores in 21 countries.
"The return of more seasonal weather in January has
supported the planned clearance of winter lines as we resume
full price trading," said CEO Anders Kristiansen.
"Whilst we remain watchful of the wider consumer
environment, we remain confident in the strength of the New Look
brand and we have seen a promising early response to our new
ranges."
The firm trades from 18 stores in China and said it was on
track to have 20 stores there by the end of the year. Further
store openings are planned in France, Germany and Poland.
($1 = 0.6564 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)