LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - A portability clause in New Look's
bonds will allow the British fashion retailer's new owner Brait
SE to keep the debt in place, although investors are
anticipating a refinancing further down the line.
The South African investment house said on Friday it will
buy a 90% stake in New Look for £780m.
New Look raised £800m-equivalent of junk-rated senior
secured bonds in May 2013, split between a £500m 8.75% note, a
US$250m 8.375% note and a 175m FRN at 625bp over Euribor, all
maturing in May 2018.
These bonds include so-called portability language, a
relatively recent innovation that allows debt to stay in place
after a transfer in ownership without triggering a change of
control clause.
The latter provisions usually require issuers to buy back
all outstanding bonds at 101 plus accrued interest or pay
bondholders for a waiver, thereby reducing flexibility.
The portability clause states that after 18 months the bonds
can remain in place under a new owner as long as leverage is
below 5x Ebitda. New Look's net debt to Ebitda stood at 4.8x at
the end of 2014, according to documents seen by IFR.
A spokesperson for New Look confirmed that Brait intends to
keep the existing debt in place initially before reviewing its
options further down the line.
"Brait and New Look's management are comfortable
with the company's current leverage ratio given its strong cash
flow generation," the companies said in a statement.
"Subject to market conditions, the company will review
financing alternatives in order to optimise the capital
structure within the same leverage range."
Several investors said they expect a refinancing fairly
soon, as the fixed rate bonds became callable on May 14 at
prices just above 104 while the FRN's call price stepped down to
par.
"I think they'll recapitalise at the call prices and raise
more debt at a lower average cost," said one investor.
He pointed out that the bonds have not traded up in the
secondary market as bondholders expect them to be called.
On top of the senior secured bonds, New Look also has a
deeply subordinated payment-in-kind note, which pays interest
with more debt rather than the cash.
The PIK note was slashed in half from £739m to £373m in the
2013 refinancing, and has been reduced further since then. The
PIK grew to £404m at the end of 2013 but New Look paid it down
to £370m by the end of 2014, according to the documents.
The company then prepaid an additional £38m of principal and
unpaid interest in May 2015.
In contrast to the bonds, the PIK has climbed half a point
higher, according to the investor, bid at a cash price of 107.75
following news of the takeover.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)