BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
LONDON, June 4 New Look * New Look FY group sales up 2.5 percent to 1.48 billion stg * New Look FY adjusted EBITDA up 29 percent to 189.2 million stg * New Look FY profit before tax 3.1 million stg versus loss of 54.5 million stg * New Look says has net debt of 1.1 billion stg
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago