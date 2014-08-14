PORT LOUIS Aug 14 Luxury hotels group New
Mauritius Hotels (NHM) reported a 5 percent decline in
nine-month pretax profit to 563.20 million rupees ($18.4
million) due to fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island.
The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the
Seychelles and another in Morocco, said annual earnings were
likely to improve compared with last year because they would be
buoyed by income from the sale of property in Marrakech.
NMH has been involved in the construction and sale of villas
in the northwest part of the African nation of Morocco.
"The results were below what was expected due mainly to
lower average revenue per guest," NMH said in a statement.
Visitor number have been subdued since a financial crisis hit
Europe, the Indian Ocean island's main source of tourists, in
2010/11.
Earnings per share for the nine months to the end of June
inched lower to 3.20 rupees from 3.23 rupees in the same period
a year ago.
The results were released after trading on Mauritius' stock
had closed. Shares in NMH, one of the island's most traded
stocks, closed at 87 rupees, up 0.6 percent.
(1 US dollar = 30.5600 Mauritius rupee)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
Erica Billingham)