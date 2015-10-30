By Joseph Kolb
| ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Oct 30 Federal agents have
arrested three people in a multi-state operation and accused
them of dealing in bootleg Native American arts and crafts that
were actually made in the Philippines and sold to tourists in
New Mexico and California.
The indictment unsealed on Thursday charges Nael Ali, 51,
and Mohammad Abed Manasra, 53, both of Albuquerque, and
Christina Bowen, 41, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, with conspiracy
to violate the Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA). If convicted,
they face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison
and a $250,000 fine.
The three are accused of conspiring to import and
fraudulently sell items including jewelry as Native
American-made, prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.
Investigators executed 15 search warrants on Wednesday at
jewelry stores in popular tourist spots such as Albuquerque's
Old Town, the Plaza in Santa Fe and the towns of Zuni and Gallup
in New Mexico and Calistoga, California.
The IACA prohibits the sale of items in a way that "falsely
suggests it is Indian produced, an Indian product, or the
product of a particular Indian and Indian tribe," the U.S.
Attorney's Office for New Mexico said in a statement.
It said three federal seizure warrants also were executed on
bank accounts in Charlotte, North Carolina, and San Francisco
and that Philippines state investigators conducted interviews at
two factories in Cebu City, Philippines.
"The cultural heritage of American Indians is a precious
national resource and it is critically important that we provide
the proper respect to those whose creations are seen by some as
simple retail commodities to be exploited for profit," U.S.
Attorney Damon P. Martinez said in the statement.
The operation was hailed by Harvey Pratt, chairman of the
Indian Arts and Crafts Board, an agency in the U.S. Department
of the Interior, who called it a landmark enforcement action.
"Eliminating the flow of counterfeit Native American art and
craftwork provides a level playing field for the highly
talented, dedicated, and hard-working producers of genuine
Native American art," Pratt said in a statement.
"We must protect these authentic American Treasures."
It was not immediately clear if the three suspects have
attorneys.
