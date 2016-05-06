NEW YORK May 6 New Mexico's public employees
are taking their final chunk of money out of billionaire
investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management, the pension fund's chief investment officer said on
Friday.
The $14 billion pension is asking the $12 billion hedge fund
to return $13 million, the last remaining bit of a once larger
investment, Jonathan Grabel, chief investment officer for the
Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Pershing Square was a top industry performer in 2014, when
it delivered a 40 percent return. But more recently it has been
close to the bottom, losing 20 percent last year.
Through April its Pershing Square International fund has
lost nearly 15 percent while the average hedge fund is up 0.8
percent, according to eVestment. As one of the industry's
biggest activist hedge funds with bets on Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, Mondelez International Inc and
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, it features
prominently in many pension funds.
But Pershing Square locks its investors' money up for a long
time -- it takes them two full years to exit completely -- and
so Grabel said his pension fund had to move now or risk being
stuck for a while longer.
"We didn't have a meaningful allocation anymore and so the
redemption is more related to our asset allocation not their
performance," Grabel said. The pension is overhauling its
manager lineup and cutting its allocation to global stocks,
which make up the bulk of Pershing Square's portfolio.
"I have to give Bill Ackman and his team credit. They are
true to their mandate and they believe in it with conviction,"
he said, adding that the pension fund realized a profit of
roughly $10 million from its investment with Ackman.
A Pershing Square spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
Over the last year, Pershing Square's fortunes have come
under pressure as a bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals tumbled 85
percent amid greater scrutiny of the company's accounting and
business practices, including sharp drug price hikes.
A new CEO started at Valeant on Monday. Ackman and Pershing
Square's vice chairman are now directors on its board, which is
expected to be significantly reshaped at the next annual
meeting.
Despite the heavy losses in his portfolio late last year and
early this year, investors have been largely loyal to Ackman,
taking out only about 2 percent of the fund's assets in the
first quarter.
