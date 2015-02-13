BRIEF-San Miguel says q1 net income 13.83 bln pesos versus 13.54 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Hunan New Wellful Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zcjXTn
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
** Fish farmers Marine Harvest and Salmar expect the global supply of salmon to increase later this year, following a year-on-year drop in Q1