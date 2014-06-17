HONG KONG, June 17 New World China Land Ltd
said its shareholders have rejected its controlling
shareholder New World Development's (NWD) HK$18.6
billion ($2.40 billion) offer to take the company private.
About 66 percent of the independent shareholders voted
against the offer in a general meeting on Monday, with only 34
percent backing the proposal, the China-focused property unit
said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse later in the day.
New World China Land said that as a result of the vote the
proposal had lapsed. New World Development gave no details about
what would do next.
Hong Kong-based property developer New World Development in
March announced a plan to take its majority-owned New World
China Land private at a premium, offering HK$6.80 for each of
the shares it did not already own, seeking more flexibility in
managing its flagship property business.
New World Development said it would finance the deal through
a credit facility. Separately, it said it planned to raise up to
HK$13.99 billion through a rights issue of its own shares that
would enhance its "financial resilience".
Trading in shares of New World Development and New World
China Land will resume on Tuesday.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)