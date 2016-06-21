HONG KONG, June 21 Hong Kong's NWS Holdings Ltd
, a road and port operator, said it would sell its
logistics centre to a unit of China Resources Enterprise Ltd for
HK$3.75 billion ($485 million) after a strategic review of its
assets.
NWS, a unit of property developer New World Development Co
Ltd, said the deal will generate cash resources for
working capital and is expected to be completed on August 31 .
A HK$850 million gain from the sale would be mostly booked
in the financial year ending this month, NWS added.
China Resources Enterprise is the holding company for China
Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd.
($1 = 7.7595 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)