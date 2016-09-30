(Adds comments from son, background)
HONG KONG, Sept 30 The billionaire founder of
Hong Kong property group New World Development Co Ltd,
Cheng Yu-tung, died late on Thursday aged 91, the company said
on Friday.
Cheng amassed an over $16 billion fortune building an empire
that spans jewellery, real estate, hotels, infrastructure and
telecommunications, through deals including with U.S.
businessman and presidential candidate Donald Trump.
He is also known for making Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, which he joined as a trainee in 1947, a household
name across Asia.
Cheng, who was born in China's southern province of
Guangdong, died peacefully with his family at his side, New
World said in a statement, without elaborating on the cause of
death. He is survived by wife Chow Tsui Ying and four children.
His son Henry Cheng succeeded him at the helm of New World
four years ago.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, the younger Cheng said he
was "definitely not happy" but that the death would have no
impact on New World, a $12 billion company which controls
properties across Asia including Hong Kong's Grand Hyatt hotel.
"He had spent the past four years in bed. He was
unconscious," Henry Cheng told reporters.
The elder Cheng suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent a
major operation four years ago, Cheng also said, according to
Commercial Radio Hong Kong.
In December 2011, the initial public offering of Chow Tai
Fook boosted Cheng's fortune by $7 billion, according to Forbes.
The magazine estimated Cheng's net worth at $16.6 billion,
ranking him 58th richest in the world and third in Hong Kong in
2016.
Cheng was known as a golfer and poker player with a
reputation for being soft spoken and friendly. His friends
included other Hong Kong billionaires including Lee Shau Kee,
chairman of Henderson Land Development Co Ltd, and
Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho.
Cheng was frequently seen on the streets of Hong Kong and
often photographed by local media. Due to his dark cropped hair
and mole to the right of his mouth, he was often likened to an
elderly Chinese uncle rather than a powerful billionaire.
