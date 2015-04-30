(Corrects to in first paragraph that ADIA is buying 50 percent
stake in the hotels and not the entire holding)
HONG KONG, April 30 Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA) has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in three
Hong Kong hotels from a group led by New World Development Co
Ltd in a HK$18.5 billion ($2.4 billion) deal, the
sovereign wealth fund's biggest Asian property investment.
Under the deal, New World will sell 50 percent of its
interest in three Hong Kong hotels - Grand Hyatt Hong Kong,
Renaissance Harbour View and Hyatt Regency Hong Kong hotel - to
a joint venture to be formed by New World and ADIA, the Hong
Kong company said in a statement on Thursday.
New World, which has long planned an IPO of its hotel
properties, has instead teamed up with ADIA to form a 50-50
joint venture to pursue acquisitions in the hospitality
industry, said the Hong Kong company, founded by Hong Kong
tycoon Cheng Yu-tung.
New World will get HK$10.1 billion from the sale, and plans
to use the proceeds to fund its Hong Kong property development
projects including the marquee New World Centre Development in
Tsim Sha Tsui.
The ADIA deal marks the second real estate-related
investment by a Middle Eastern fund in Hong Kong in the past six
months as sovereign wealth funds hunt for stable returns. In
October, Qatar Holding paid $616 million for about one fifth of
Lifestyle International Holdings.
New World shares were up 2 percent in Hong Kong trading on
Thursday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was down 1
percent.
Adrian Cheng, the grandson of founder Cheng of New World,
personally led the negotiations with ADIA, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, declining to be
identified. The person was not authorised to speak publicly
about the matter.
Chow Tai Folk Enterprise Ltd, a private company owned by
Hong Kong's Cheng family, is a minority holder of those hotel
assets. It will receive about $500 million from the deal.
The three hotels had a market value of HK$21.3 billion as of
March 1.
J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole financial advisor
to New World.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo)