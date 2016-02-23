HONG KONG Feb 23 Hong Kong developer New World Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its half-yearly profit fell 43.6 percent amid global and Chinese economic weakness.

Interim net profit was HK$3.3 billion ($424.70 million) in the six months ended 31 December, below the HK$5.85 billion it reported for the same period a year earlier. Analysts did not provide interim estimates but are forecasting a full-year profit of HK$0.77 per share, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which calculates a weighted average based on the analysts who have historically been the most accurate.

Shares of New World rose 1.1 percent by lunch on Tuesday. Falling home prices and weakening sales volume is beginning to pressure developers. Analysts have said they are expecting a 10 percent to 15 percent decline in home prices in Hong Kong this year.

The firm said that in addition to global economic weakness, an interest rate hike in the United States also weighed on the market and caused a slowdown in property transactions.

"Taking the wider economic environment into account, some potential home-buyers adjusted their pace of purchases. In view of such trend, most developers were eager to provide various concessionary offers or adopt a close-to-market pricing strategy to boost market sentiment," the developer wrote in its earnings statement. ($1 = 7.7706 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 7.7701 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Stephen Coates)