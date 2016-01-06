BRIEF-ABC Multiactive updates on rights issue of 60.2 million shares
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
HONG KONG Jan 6 Shares of New World China Land are set to open more than 20 percent up on resumed trade after New World Development Co Ltd makes a second attempt in less than two years to take the China unit private.
Stocks of New World China Land are set to open at HK$7.46 per share, their highest open since November 2007.
Hong Kong-based real estate developer New World Development said it will offer HK$7.80 per share to take New World China Land private in a deal that could be worth as much as HK$21.45 billion ($2.77 billion).
ATHENS, May 17 Thousands of Greeks walked off their jobs on Wednesday and marched through central Athens in an angry protest against continued austerity measures being demanded by international lenders in exchange for disbursing bailout funds.