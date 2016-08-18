HONG KONG Aug 18 Property developer New World
Development Co Ltd said it would team up with
substantial shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd to jointly
develop a piece of land in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, a new
free trade zone near Hong Kong that has attracted investment
from both local and foreign firms.
In June, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it
planned to build a physical metals trading platform in Qianhai.
The total investment to develop the land into a financial
and commercial complex would be 8 billion yuan ($1.21 billion),
the Hong Kong-listed developer said on Thursday.
New World said it would set up a 30-percent-owned joint
venture with Chow Tai Fook after a zonal industry-focused
authority in Qianhai awarded the two companies a tender to buy
land-use rights for 40 years at a cost of 4.21 billion yuan.
New World said the development of the 18,218-square metre
land in Qianhai, a new pilot economic zone, will enable the
company to further increase its rental income.
($1 = 6.6296 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)