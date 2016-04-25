PRAGUE, April 25 Coal miner New World Resources
said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and would
have to consider filing for insolvency at its main operating
business unless the government and creditors agree on the firm's
restructuring by Friday.
The company, which employs 13,000 staff in the Czech
Republic, has been hit by weak demand and low prices and has
been in talks on a restructuring or sale.
The government has been reluctant to provide aid that would
benefit NWR's shareholders but also fears insolvency could lead
to a collapse of the mining group, which would hurt the broader
economy.
NWR said that unless there was an agreement by Friday it
would have to consider the timing of a filing for the insolvency
of OKD, its main operating business, and a shut down of OKD's
mining operations.
The default on a 35 million euro ($39.40 million) credit
facility was triggered by the expiry on April 22 of a waiver on
debt conditions provided by creditors. The creditors had
previously extended the waiver but decided not to do that again.
"This expiry means that certain members of the group are now
in default under their financial obligations - obligations that
are guaranteed by (NWR production subsidiary) OKD," NWR said.
NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG,
which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of
the company's debt. They have called for government assistance.
AHG had agreed to waive the debt conditions if there was a
framework agreement between AHG and the government by last
Friday.
NWR said the situation could lead to cross-defaults. The
firm has two bonds, an 8.0 percent 2020 paper with 334 million
euros outstanding, and 4.0 percent convertible
bond worth 150 million.
AHG's members are Ashmore Investment Management Limited,
Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management
Limited.
AHG said on Sunday it had offered to sell the company,
cleared of about 400 million euros in debt, to the state for
less than 150 million euros.
NWR lost 4 million euros ($4.56 million) in 2015 on the core
level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation. It ended 2015 with net debt of 298 million euros,
and cash of 86 million euros.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jane Merriman)