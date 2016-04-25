* NWR in partial default after waiver expires

* Says may have to file for insolvency of main subsidiary

* Says Friday is deadline for agreement

* Finance minister rejects "ultimatum" (Adds finance minister rejecting pressure)

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, April 25 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and would have to consider filing for insolvency at its main operating business unless the Czech government and creditors agree a restructuring deal by Friday.

The company, which employs around 13,000 staff in the Czech Republic, has been hit by weak demand and low prices and has been in talks on a restructuring or sale.

The government has been reluctant to provide aid that would benefit NWR's shareholders but also fears insolvency could lead to a collapse of the mining group, which would hurt the broader economy.

NWR said unless there was an agreement by Friday it would have to consider filing for the insolvency of OKD, its main operating business, and shutting down OKD's mining operations.

The default on a 35 million euro ($39 million) credit facility was triggered by the expiry on April 22 of a waiver on debt conditions provided by creditors. The creditors had previously extended the waiver but decided not to do that again, turning up the pressure on the government.

"This expiry means that certain members of the group are now in default under their financial obligations - obligations that are guaranteed by OKD," NWR said.

Czech finance minister Andrej Babis said no meeting had been set up with creditors so far this week.

"I consider it to be a great arrogance ... that they are giving an ultimatum to the government," Babis told Reuters by telephone.

NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG, which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of the company's debt. They have called for government assistance.

AHG had agreed to waive debt conditions if there was a framework agreement between AHG and the government by last Friday.

NWR said the situation could lead to further defaults. The firm has two bonds, an 8.0 percent 2020 paper with 334 million euros outstanding, and 4.0 percent convertible bond worth 150 million.

AHG's members are Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited.

AHG said on Sunday it had offered to sell the company, cleared of about 400 million euros in debt, to the state for less than 150 million euros.

NWR made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4 million euros in 2015. It ended 2015 with net debt of 298 million euros, and cash of 86 million euros.

($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)