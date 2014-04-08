* NWR Chairman says confident after talks with ministers
* Questions remains over compensation if coal prices fall
* Miner restructuring after heavy losses
* Shares down 4 percent
(Adds quotes, details, shares)
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 8 New World Resources (NWR)
is confident it can reach an agreement with
the Czech state by the end of April to delay the planned closure
of its Paskov hard coal mine, Chairman Gareth Penny said on
Tuesday after meeting with government officials.
Loss-making NWR plans to close its unprofitable Paskov mine
this year but is nearing a deal in which the government would
provide tens of millions of dollars for social programmes for
miners who lose their jobs in exchange for keeping the mine open
until end-2017.
The London- and Prague-listed miner decided last year to
close Paskov to cut costs and streamline to adjust to weak coal
prices.
Paskov is important for the Czech Republic's new centre-left
government because its closure would mean thousands of job
losses in the east of the country where unemployment is already
high.
Penny met Finance Minister Andrej Babis and Industry
Minister Jan Mladek over the past two days to discuss a deal.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday the two parties
still needed to reach an agreement on possible compensation for
NWR if coal prices decline more.
"We agreed that NWR will come with a proposal for a
mechanism to change the compensation if coal prices dropped
further," Mladek said.
"Their position is such that if prices fall, either the
compensation would have to rise or the miners' employment period
would have to decrease, because it would generate bigger
losses."
The average contracted price of coking coal has dropped 35
percent in the past two years.
Some analysts say keeping Paskov open will cost NWR more
money. The company has said it loses around 2 billion crowns a
year operating the mine.
NWR runs a total of four mines in the Czech Republic's
industrial northeast, a region with some of the highest
unemployment in the central European country of 10.5 million.
NWR started a review of its capital structure in January and
said in its 2013 annual report that: "Should the group fail to
achieve a satisfactory capital structure for liquidity and
solvency purposes, it would pose a significant risk of the group
ceasing to operate as a going concern."
NWR's main shareholder BXR, which owns 63.6 percent, has
said it is willing to invest new equity if there is a "revised
and satisfactory" capital structure.
Mladek said on Monday that the company needed 3 billion
crowns or more in new capital or it could go into bankruptcy.
NWR's shares gave up gains achieved on Monday and were down
4.2 percent by 0922 GMT in Prague.
($1 = 19.9505 Czech Crowns)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)