PRAGUE Dec 10 The Czech industry minister urged
loss-making coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
on Thursday to come up with a new plan, after the
government rejected the company's request for state aid to help
it survive a coal price slump.
The industry and trade ministry postponed talks with NRW on
Wednesday after receiving the company's request for aid and
other proposals, but has said it is ready to take action to save
jobs.
"From the point of view of the government the highest
priority is of course to help the miners, the people in the
area, the people in the region," Industry and Trade Minister Jan
Mladek said on Thursday.
"The situation is serious ... The problem is they have
submitted an undignified proposal, and that is still a polite
adjective."
NWR has not revealed the size of its request for aid.
The head of the Czech Chamber of Unions, Josef Stredula,
told Reuters that NWR had estimated its needs at around 150
million euros ($164 mln) but said it was up to the firm to
confirm the numbers. NWR had no comment. Unions said the company
has also sought a 5 percent cut in wages as part of a rescue
deal, but said they oppose any such cuts.
NWR, which operates four coking and thermal coal mines along
the northeastern border with Poland, has said it could run out
of cash by the third quarter of 2016.
It has said it may sell assets or could wind down activities
if it faces cash shortages and does not find alternative
solutions.
A government document seen by Reuters said NWR had charted a
variety of options from a quick or gradual shutdown, a split
into loss-making and viable companies, merging with steel or
electricity firms or partial asset sales.
NWR has 13,000 employees and further jobs would be at risk
in related industries in the north-eastern Czech region where
NWR is based.
Relations between the government and NWR have long been
icy. The firm was valued at 3.5 billion pounds when floated in
2008. It paid dividends and raised debt, before a coal price
drop forced a financial restructuring in 2014. The firm's market
capitalisation has slumped, valued now at 23 million pounds.
Major players in any restructuring will be holders of the
firms' 2020 senior notes and 2020 convertible bonds.
The firm had agreed in 2013 to keep one loss-making pit
going until 2017 in return for 600 million crowns in state aid.
But the deal has fallen through because coal prices have dropped
below thresholds agreed in the deal.
The firm had 57 million euros in cash at the end of the
third quarter.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
