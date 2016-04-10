PRAGUE, April 10 Creditors of troubled Czech hard coal miner New World Resources pushed on Sunday for a quick agreement with the government on state aid for its main operating subsidiary OKD to avoid its bankruptcy, saying a deal was needed next week.

The firm's main creditors and shareholders acting under the name Ad Hoc Group (AHG) and holding 60 percent of equity and two thirds of NWR debt said on Sunday the firm, which has suffered from a fall in global coal prices, needed to secure financing from next month on.

"The restructuring proposal requires support of all parties including the government," AHG said on Sunday.

"For OKD to avoid an unmanaged insolvency, it is necessary to find already next week a solution and means for its financing from the end of April," it said in a statement.

It called for negotiations with the government to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

The government has been reluctant to provide aid to the company whose previous owners paid out dividends, leveraged it and split off non-core assets. But it also fears that a collapse of the mining group employing 13,000 people directly and more indirectly would hurt the economy.

Ministers of finance and industry said earlier this week that options for NWR included a state takeover of the firm, a restructuring plan or bankruptcy. Industry Minister Jan Mladek has said the government would not submit to pressure from the creditors to act quickly.

AHG includes global asset managers Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited.

The creditors last week extended a waiver on covenants related to NWR's 35 million-euro credit facility, giving the company until April 13 to negotiate with the government.

NWR lost 4 million euros ($4.40 million) in 2015 on the core level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. It ended 2015 with net debt of 298 million euros, and cash of 86 million euros. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Stephen Powell)