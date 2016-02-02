(Changes sourcing to CEO, adds details on size of layoffs)
PRAGUE Feb 2 New World Resources'(NWR)
main Czech business OKD plans to lay off more than
half its workforce by 2018 in a restructuring to keep it going
while coal prices are low, Chief Executive Dale Ekmark said on
Tuesday.
Loss-making NWR is in talks with the Czech state on
reorganising to slim down by closing mines and secure new
funding.
Ekmark told a city council meeting in Karvina, in the
country's industrial northeast where OKD mines are located, that
the company could reduce its staff to 5,000 to 6,000 by 2018 and
shut three mines.
"We would like to create a slimmer organisation that would
be sustainable in this new environment of long-term low coal
prices," Ekmark said in a statement.
"With regard to the future size of OKD, 5,000 to 6,000
employees looks like an economically viable number."
OKD, which has said it was fighting for survival, has 12,828
staff, including 3,013 agency workers, and is one of the biggest
employers in a region where unemployment is at 11 percent, well
above the national average of 6.2 percent.
NWR restructured its debt and equity in 2014 but has
struggled to generate cash as coking coal prices remain just
half of what they were in 2011. It said in December it would
continue burning cash for some years, and only expected prices
to recover in 2018.
NWR also said then that the closure of its Paskov and Lazy
mines was inevitable without stakeholder support. Ekmark said on
Tuesday that the Darkov mine could also close.
The government has refused to give aid that would only
benefit shareholders but is willing to help affected miners to
lessen the social impact.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, editing by Louise
Heavens; Editing by Tom Heneghan)