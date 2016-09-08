By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
abortions for women whose pregnancies endanger their health, a
move that brings the state into federal compliance and ends
decades of confusion faced by patients and providers of the
procedure, state officials said.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued an opinion
publicly on Thursday to clarify that New Yorkers have all the
protections afforded to women in the United States under the
Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade and are not beholden to the
state's more-restrictive abortion law.
"Today's opinion eliminates any ambiguity about the
consistency of our state's law with these federal constitutional
rights and, as a result, removes an obstacle some New York women
may encounter when trying to make their own reproductive health
choices," Schneiderman said in a statement.
The state will officially allow late-term abortions if the
pregnant woman's health is at risk or if the fetus is
"nonviable," according to the opinion.
Existing New York law says abortion is a crime unless
performed "under a reasonable belief that such is necessary to
preserve (the pregnant woman's) life," or within the first 24
weeks of pregnancy.
The new opinion also assures reproductive health care
providers operating in New York, such as Planned Parenthood,
that "they may provide constitutionally protected reproductive
health care services to women without fear of being complicit in
a criminal act."
The opinion does not change the state's penal code. It
clarifies the state's interpretation of federal law and that the
law overrides state rule.
New York, which was of the first states to legalize access
to abortions, last modified its laws on the procedure in 1970,
about three years before the Roe v. Wade decision.
Civil rights and reproductive health care advocates
applauded Schneiderman's move.
"New York's abortion law, once ahead of its time, for too
long has been woefully out of date, causing confusion for
providers and leaving women without the full extent of their
constitutionally-protected right to access abortion," said
Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for
Reproductive Health.
"Today's opinion by the attorney general is critical
confirmation that women have a right to adequate medical care
and reproductive choice in New York state," said Donna
Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties
Union.
The organization said it plans to release a report next year
that includes a collection of stories by women who were affected
by New York's unconstitutional abortion restriction.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Alan Crosby)