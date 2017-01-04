By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 4 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
proposed a $10 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy
International Airport and surrounding roadways on Wednesday, his
latest salvo in a roughly $100 billion push statewide to bring
decaying old infrastructure into the modern era.
Cuomo's proposal, based on recommendations from a study
panel, would transform the New York City airport by unifying its
terminals, which are currently disconnected.
It would also redesign internal roadways to eliminate
bottlenecks, centralize parking lots and revamp amenities, Cuomo
said at a luncheon sponsored by the Association for a Better New
York, a development industry group.
Those changes could cost up to $8 billion, with a proposed
expansion of the Van Wyck Expressway, which goes to the airport,
costing another $2 billion.
Mass transit improvements - either the creation of a
one-seat ride to the airport or expansion of existing capacity -
would carry a yet-undetermined price tag. Currently,
mass-transit passengers have to take at least two trains or a
bus and a train to get to airport.
"This is a race, my friends," Cuomo said, referring to
London, Dubai, and other international cities speeding ahead
with major infrastructure developments and glamorous,
state-of-the-art airport projects. "We sat on our laurels for
too long."
If it moves ahead, the airport revamp would follow a $4
billion renovation of LaGuardia Airport, the city's other
airport, currently underway via a public-private partnership.
Both airports are in the city's Queens borough.
The airports are operated by the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey. While LaGuardia is notorious for its decrepit
conditions, Kennedy Airport is in better shape, but still ranks
59th out of the top 100 airports in the world, Cuomo said.
The city is also served by Newark Liberty International
Airport in New Jersey, which is run by the Port Authority.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)