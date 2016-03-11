UPDATE 4-Oil dips on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension
* Jefferies bank cuts its oil price forecasts (Adds China floating storage, related content section)
March 10 A jet fuel pipeline that supplies to the John F. Kennedy airport ruptured in east New York on Thursday, potentially affecting fuel supply to the airport.
The leak has been isolated, the fire department said, adding that there were no injuries or evacuations due to the incident.
The rupture on the pipeline operated by Buckeye Partners LP occurred between Linden Boulevard and Junius Street in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported on its website. The pipeline also supplies to LaGuardia and Newark airports, the report added. (Source: 7ny.tv/1U5Nk8m )
Buckeye and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Marcus Howard in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Jefferies bank cuts its oil price forecasts (Adds China floating storage, related content section)
BEIJING, May 17 China's installed power capacity rose 7.6 percent to the second-highest on record in April, with coal accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total, data showed on Wednesday, even as the country has pledged to curb excess and shift to cleaner power.