NEW YORK Aug 10 New York City's "responsible banking" law, intended to ensure that banks holding the city's deposits document how well they meet the needs of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, is unconstitutional, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision dated on Friday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the law, passed in 2012, illegally conflicts with federal and state statutes that regulate banks. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)