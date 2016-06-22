(Adds remarks about proposed anti-money laundering rules)
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, June 22 Financial institutions that
settled misconduct charges with New York State's financial
regulator have committed new improper behavior and "serious
compliance failures," the agency's head said on Wednesday.
Monitors keeping tabs on the institutions discovered
intentional misconduct, including improper foreign exchange
trading practices, right up to the present day, said Maria
Vullo, superintendent of the New York State Department of
Financial Services. She declined to name the banks.
The department oversees banks in the state, including
branches of some of the world's largest financial institutions,
and can revoke their licenses for doing business.
"Some of the discoveries are very troubling," Vullo said
during a forum for legal and compliance professionals in New
York.
"There could very well be enforcement actions," she told
Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
The misconduct coming to light was not part of the
regulator's initial investigations, Vullo said. The remarks were
her first since the state Senate confirmed her last week to lead
the agency.
The agency first plans to work with the institutions in
question to impose safeguards and improve the culture that led
to the misconduct and compliance failures, Vullo said.
The department is involved in about 12 cases in which
monitors have been appointed to check up on whether financial
institutions are complying with settlement terms.
Some of those monitorships overlap with others imposed by a
number of authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice,
that are involved with certain cases along with the state
agency.
Cases involving multiple authorities include agreements last
year with Barclays Plc, which agreed to pay a total of
$2.4 billion to settle allegations of foreign exchange
manipulation by the U.S. Department of Justice, Commodities
Futures Trading Commission and Federal Reserve, as well as the
New York regulator. Barclay's was also fined a record 284
million pounds ($441 million) by Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority.
Vullo declined to comment on whether other authorities or
regulators had reached conclusions about misconduct that are
similar to those of her agency.
Her remarks follow a U.S. monitor's findings that HSBC
Holdings Plc had not done enough to thwart money
laundering, despite making significant progress since reaching a
landmark 2012 settlement with U.S. prosecutors.
On another front, the regulator is close to releasing a
revised version of rigorous anti-money laundering regulations it
proposed last year, Vullo said.
Vullo signaled that the regulator may soften a provision
that could result in criminal penalties for compliance officers
who file incorrect or false certifications about the
effectiveness of their firms' anti-money laundering systems.
While compliance officers can still be held accountable, the
regulator also plans to consider steps that compliance officers
take to uncover problems, Vullo said during the forum, organized
by Exiger, a New York-based compliance consultancy.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Andrew Hay)