NEW YORK, Sept 17 An explosion rocked the
Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday night, injuring at
least 29 people, authorities said, adding that they are
investigating the blast as a criminal act not immediately linked
to any terror organization.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said early indications were that blast
was intentional. He said the site of the explosion, outside on a
major thoroughfare of a fashionable enclave in one of the most
bustling areas of New York City, was being treated as a crime
scene.
But he said there was no evidence of a "credible and
specific threat" to the city. "We do not see a link to
terrorism," he added.
"It is too early to determine what the incident was caused
by. We believe it was intentional. A full investigation is under
way."
A law enforcement source said an initial investigation
suggested the explosion occurred in a dumpster but the cause was
still undetermined. The head of the New York Police Department's
special operations division said on Twitter that a "possible
secondary device has been located" in the same general area.
CNN reported that law enforcement sources believe an
improvised explosive device caused the blast.
