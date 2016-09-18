(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Simon Webb and David Ingram
NEW YORK, Sept 18 An explosion rocked the
Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday night, injuring at
least 29 people, authorities said, adding that they are
investigating the blast as a criminal act not immediately linked
to any terror organization.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials said
investigators had ruled out a natural gas leak as the origin of
the blast but they stopped short of calling it a bombing and
declined to specify precisely what they believed may have
triggered the explosion.
"Early indications are that this was an intentional act," de
Blasio said. He added that the site of the explosion, outside on
a major thoroughfare in one of the most bustling areas of New
York City, was being treated as a crime scene.
"There is no evidence at this point of a terror connection,"
the mayor said at a news conference about three hours after the
blast. He added, "There is no specific and credible threat
against New York City at this point in time from any terror
organization."
The mayor said investigators did not believe there was any
link to a pipe bomb that exploded earlier on Saturday in the New
Jersey beach town of Seaside Park. No injuries were reported in
that blast, in a plastic trash can along the route of a charity
foot race. Authorities said they believed it to be a deliberate
act.
But a U.S. official said that Joint Terrorism Task Force, an
interagency group of federal, state and local officials, was
called to investigate the Chelsea blast, suggesting authorities
have not ruled out the possibility of a terror connection.
A joint task force also took the lead in investigating the
New Jersey incident.
A law enforcement source said an initial investigation
suggested the Chelsea explosion occurred in a dumpster but the
cause was still undetermined. The head of the New York Police
Department's special operations division said on Twitter that a
"possible secondary device has been located" in the same general
area.
CNN reported that law enforcement sources believed an
improvised explosive device caused the blast.
President Barack Obama, who was attending a congressional
dinner in Washington, "has been apprised of the explosion in New
York City, the cause of which remains under investigation," a
White House official said. "The president will be updated as
additional information becomes available," the official added.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said 29 people
were hurt in the blast, and 24 of them had been taken to area
hospitals, including one person he described as seriously
injured. The rest suffered various cuts, scrapes and other minor
injuries from shattered glass and other debris, Nigro said.
The explosion, described by one neighbor as "deafening,"
happened outside the Associated Blind Housing facility at 135 W.
23rd Street. The facility provides housing, training and other
services for the blind.
(Reporting by Simon Webb in New York; Additional reporting by
Alex Dobuzinkis in Los Angeles, Angela Moon in New York and Mark
Hosenball in Washington; Writing by Frank McGurty and Steve
Gorman; Editing by Mary Milliken and Dave Gregorio)