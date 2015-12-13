(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 13 New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman invited the public on Sunday to test the speed
of their Internet and submit the results online as part of an
ongoing probe into whether large providers may be short-changing
customers with slower-than-advertised speeds.
The office launched an investigation into Verizon
Communications Inc, Cablevision Systems Corp and
Time Warner Cable Inc in October over the issue.
Schneiderman's office sent the three companies letters
asking for a variety of information, including copies of any
tests they have done on Internet speeds and copies of the
disclosures they have made to their customers.
On Sunday, Schneiderman said he wanted feedback from the
public to assist with the investigation.
He announced his office has created a new online broadband
test on a site called Internethealthtest.org that will capture a
customer's "throughput" - or the speed at which customers
actually access Internet content.
After the test is completed, he said he wants customers to
submit a screenshot of the results and fill out an online form.
"New Yorkers should get the Internet speeds they pay
for. Too many of us may be paying for one thing, and getting
another," Schneiderman said in a statement.
The ongoing investigation is particularly focused on
so-called interconnection arrangements, or contractual deals
that Internet service providers strike with other networks for
the mutual exchange of data.
In the October letters, Schneiderman's office said it was
concerned that customers paying a premium for higher speeds may
be experiencing a disruption in their service due to technical
problems and business disputes over interconnection agreements.
All three companies have previously said they are confident
in their Internet speeds and will work with the attorney
general's office to provide the information requested and assist
in the investigation.
