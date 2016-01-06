(Adds Penn Station plan)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Jan 6 New York state's Governor Andrew
Cuomo threw his weight behind a makeover of New York City's
Pennsylvania Station on Wednesday and announced a $22 billion
investment in upstate roads and bridges, ahead of his annual
keynote address next week.
The governor is presenting parts of a program he will wrap
together in his state-of-the-state address, when he has promised
to lay out "the largest construction program in the modern
history of the state."
Cuomo touted the Penn Station development plan - a $3
billion project separate from the $22 billion program - as the
center of a modernized transport network that will link
airports, commuter rail networks, and redeveloped roads with the
wider region. "It's going to make the state for the next 100
years," he said at a meeting in Madison Square Garden, which
sits atop a large portion of Penn Station.
The governor is making a splash in the run-up to his sixth
annual address next Wednesday. He has consistently tied his
governorship to infrastructure projects and has spent this week
invoking golden periods in the state's industrial past, such as
the construction of the Erie Canal and the interwar highway and
bridge legacy of Robert Moses, New York's "master builder."
The plan, in its most ambitious form, calls for the
redevelopment of the adjacent historic James A. Farley post
office building as a new station concourse.
Authorities will issue this week a call for proposals from
the private sector to design, build and finance the
redevelopment. They aim to attract private capital in return for
the retail rights at the facility, through which 650,000
commuters and long-distance rail passengers pass each day.
The timing of the $22 billion upstate investment was not
immediately clear, but the governor said next year's budget,
which he will announce during his address next week, would
contain $7 billion of spending on upstate regions.
Also on Wednesday, Cuomo said he would dedicate $1 billion
to reducing tolls on the New York Thruway, a 570-mile highway
that starts on the northern border of New York City, runs north
to Albany and ends at Pennsylvania state line in the west.
What he called a "toll protection program" would freeze
tolls until 2020, eliminating tolls entirely on agricultural
traffic, and provide a tax credit for frequent users that would
reimburse 50 percent of annual cost of use.
So far, details of the spending plans have been scant.
Cuomo's office did not respond to a request for further details.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay and Steve
Orlofsky)