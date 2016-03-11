By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, March 11
New York's top Democratic
legislator drove home his budget priorities on Friday, touching
on the minimum wage, paid family leave and education ahead of
the release of the state Assembly's spending plan scheduled for
later that day.
Assembly speaker Carl Heastie highlighted the proposals that
have become a rallying point for Democrats both in the state and
nationally, saying that he was "very optimistic" an agreement
could be reached over a state-wide $15 minimum wage with the
Republican controlled Senate.
Heastie, speaking at an event in New York City, stressed his
support for paid family leave. The Assembly passed a bill in
February that would allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid
leave to care for a new child or a sick relative. The initiative
is supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat.
The speaker highlighted $1.7 billion in higher education
spending for the state and city public university systems,
including funding a two-year tuition freeze, and a $2.1 bln
increase in education funding for the state's public schools.
The Assembly's school spending proposal is $1.2 billion over
Cuomo's executive budget.
Confidence in the state capital Albany was shaken last year
after the convictions on corruption charges of the speakers of
both the Senate and the Assembly. Heastie became speaker after
charges were brought against his predecessor Sheldon Silver.
Heastie said he will release ethics proposals also on Friday
that seek to limit outside pay for legislators, and put
conditions on roles legislators can take in the private sector.
The Assembly's budget will be released later on Friday and
passed by the Assembly on Monday, Heastie's spokeperson Mike
Whyland said. It follows the release of Cuomo's $145 billion
executive budget in January.
The Senate has also released parts of its one house budget,
promising to cut middle class tax rates by 25 percent through
2025, leading to a reduction in the tax burden of $3.5 billion.
The three budget plans need to be reconciled by the start of
the state's financial year on April 1. Cuomo has made passing an
on-time budget a barometer of good governance and has managed to
pass all five of his previous budgets on time.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)