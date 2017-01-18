By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
on Tuesday proposed a $152.3 billion all-funds state budget for
fiscal 2018 that would increase education funding by $1 billion
and cut tax rates for 6 million middle-class residents,
extending a "millionare's tax" to pay for them.
His plan, released to the public on Tuesday night during a
televised news conference, would also dedicate $2 billion to
water infrastructure over five years and $650 million to life
sciences research over the same period, proposals he made in a
series of speeches earlier this month.
The budget would spend an additional $750 million on
economic development programs, $567 million on Medicaid and $163
million to help provide free college tuition for families
earning less than $125,000 a year, an idea Cuomo called a
"national precedent in college affordability."
He would lower the different tax rates on households with
incomes under $300,000 for an average savings of $250 next year
and $700 annually once fully phased in.
To offset those costs and close the state's $3.5 billion
deficit, other state spending would remain flat and he would
keep for three more years an 8.82 percent tax rate on
individuals making more than $1 million a year, or about 45,000
people.
The millionaire's tax falls mostly on those living and
working in and around New York City, the region's primary source
of economic activity, said Partnership for New York City Chief
Executive Officer Kathryn Wylde in a statement.
That rate that is "higher than almost any of our domestic
and global competitors when it comes to attracting talent and
jobs," she said.
Of the total budget, $98 billion is from state funds, or 1.9
percent more than fiscal 2017 - within Cuomo's 2 percent
spending growth cap.
New York's fiscal year begins April 1. Rather than make a
traditional budget address to the legislature, Cuomo met
privately with groups of lawmakers earlier in the day.
Cuomo continued his push to build more infrastructure,
saying he planned to discuss the topic with President-elect
Donald Trump on Wednesday when the two men are scheduled to
meet.
He said New York currently has about 500 infrastructure and
economic development projects underway.
His love of infrastructure took an artistic turn when he
proposed "illuminating all the bridges in New York City with
different color lights," then choreographing them to music.
"Nothing like this has been done on the planet," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)