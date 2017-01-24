By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 24 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio on Tuesday said his next budget would hold a record
amount of money in reserve and seek at least $1 billion of
savings citywide to compensate for "a huge amount of
uncertainty" emanating from Washington.
The mayor said he wanted to set aside $250 million per year
into a Capital Stabilization Reserve fund for the next four
years to offset possible federal funding cuts under Republican
President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.
Presenting a preliminary $84.7 billion budget for fiscal
2018, which begins July 1, de Blasio said he also wants to
continue putting $1 billion into the general reserve fund every
year for the next four years. The plan also calls for bumping up
a retiree health benefits fund to $4 billion.
The $1.1 billion of savings would come through reduced debt
service costs and asking all city agencies to lower
expenditures.
But officials still do not have the details they need about
possible changes from Washington to plan more precisely, de
Blasio said.
"There are not Trump-specific things in here," said de
Blasio, who is up for re-election in November. "He himself has
changed his mind on a bunch of stuff."
Five areas of funding that could shrink under the new Trump
administration include Medicaid, police, education, affordable
housing and environmental protection, the mayor said.
Trump has also threatened to punish so-called "sanctuary
cities," or those that refuse to cooperate with federal efforts
to deport undocumented immigrants.
"My office conducted an analysis outlining potential federal
cuts, and I'm concerned many critical areas could be affected,"
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said in a statement in
response to the budget proposal. "Our social safety net could be
fundamentally changed by backwards policies from Washington."
At risk for New York City is approximately $7.2 billion of
federal funding, or nearly 9 percent of city operations money,
not including Superstorm Sandy recovery funds, Stringer has
said.
Last year, the mayor reached a budget deal well ahead of
deadline with the city council on an $82 billion spending plan
for this fiscal year, which was modified in November to $83.5
billion.
De Blasio also proposed spending $571 million to repair city
bridges, $1 billion to replace 729 roofs at public housing
buildings, part of an $89.6 billion, 10-year capital plan that
includes federal funding.
City tax revenue growth this year is expected to be just 2.4
percent, officials said, in line with December estimates from
the city's Independent Budget Office (IBO).
But while the IBO believes that tax revenue could grow by
5.4 percent in fiscal 2018, the city on Tuesday projected growth
of just 3.9 percent.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Cynthia
Osterman)