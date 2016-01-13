(Repeats to attach to alert)

NEW YORK Jan 13 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday presented a budget that keeps operating funds growth at 1.7 percent year-on-year for a sixth year, promising an infrastructure development plan that he said will be the largest in the state's history.

"The executive budget will continue the disciplined approach to fiscal matters that has defined the Governor's first five budgets," documents released by the two-term Democratic governor said.

