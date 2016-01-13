(Adds details, quote from Cuomo's speech)
By Edward Krudy
ALBANY, N.Y. Jan 13 New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo on Wednesday presented a $145.3 billion budget that keeps
operating funds growth at 1.7 percent for a sixth year, while
promising an infrastructure development plan that he said will
be the largest in the state's history.
Cuomo, a Democrat, outlined his budget in his sixth annual
state of the state address in New York's capital, Albany. It was
a wide-ranging speech designed to portray Cuomo as a governor of
big ideas, touching on topics including the minimum wage, prison
reform, counter terrorism and paid maternity leave.
Cuomo has consistently presented himself as a responsible
steward of the state's finances, capping spending growth at 2
percent or under. When he took office in 2011 he inherited a
budget deficit of $10 billion and a state known for fiscal
dysfunction.
He has tied his governorship to big infrastructure projects
and has spent the new year touring the state, promising a
program to equip New York for the next 100 years. Wednesday's
speech was no exception. Cuomo, who has been cited as a possible
presidential candidate beyond 2016, presented himself as an
alternative to the gridlock in Washington D.C.
"This nation has real problems that we haven't seen before
and with the gridlock in Washington I am not going to rely on
them to solve them," Cuomo told a packed convention center in
the address that lasted for over an hour and half.
Cuomo's infrastructure plans include rebuilding New York
City's Pennsylvania Station for $3 billion, expanding rail
services to Long Island by adding a third track for $1 billion
and a $1 billion extension to the Jacob K. Javits Convention
Center in New York City.
He has also promised $22 billion for upstate transport over
the next five years. The funds, which will primarily go to
repairing roads and bridges, are aimed at creating parity
between upstate and downstate spending on transport, Cuomo said.
Cuomo also tried to draw a line under a difficult year for
Albany after speakers of the Assembly and Senate were convicted
on corruption charges. He proposed measure to close a loop hole
allowing some companies to skirt limits on political donations.
A cloud of suspicion was removed from Cuomo this week after
the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said there was
"insufficient" evidence to prove any crimes occurred when the
governor prematurely disbanded an anti-corruption panel.
