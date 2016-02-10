NEW YORK Feb 10 New York City's fiscal watchdog said the city faces much bigger budget deficits in coming years than the mayor has forecast and warned state lawmakers about treating the city like a "piggy bank."

The state, like the city, is finalizing its budget and will soon make decisions that will affect New York City.

"Some upstate legislators just don't get it," New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said during his review of the city budget on Wednesday. "They see New York City as their piggy bank."

Stringer cautioned against last-minute, late-night budget decisions that could deprive the city of resources. His comments reflected growing frustration with state lawmakers over their suggestions that the city is flush with cash after a stronger economic recovery than other parts of the state.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has had a tense relationship with Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, persuading him last year to pay $2.5 billion towards the city's public transportation system, which is run by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), a state agency.

There have also been suggestions in the state capital, Albany, that the city could do more to fund health care costs and pay more for the city's university system CUNY.

New York State legislators are known for so-called "vampire" budget sessions that go into the early hours to beat the budget deadline at the start of the state's fiscal year on April 1.

Stringer said that although next year's budget remained balanced, the total gaps forecast through fiscal year 2020, referred to as "outyear" gaps, are $1 billion more than the mayor's office had predicted.

"Budget monitors and rating agencies have all applauded this administration's fiscal prudence and focus on protecting against economic uncertainty - and investors agree," said Amy Spitalnick, a spokesperson for de Blasio.

Stringer said the mayor should not have included $731 million from the sale of taxi medallions over the period, saying the taxi business is currently in upheaval.

He also said some taxes would be lower than the mayor is predicting and that costs for overtime, health care and homeless shelters would be higher. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Daniel Bases and Bill Rigby)