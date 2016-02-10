(Adds tax revenue projection in 10th graph)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Feb 10 New York City's fiscal watchdog
said the city faces much bigger budget deficits in coming years
than the mayor has forecast and warned state lawmakers about
treating the city like a "piggy bank."
The state, like the city, is finalizing its budget and will
soon make decisions affecting New York City.
"Some upstate legislators just don't get it," New York City
Comptroller Scott Stringer said during his review of the city
budget on Wednesday. "They see New York City as their piggy
bank."
Stringer cautioned against last-minute, late-night budget
decisions that could deprive the city of resources. His comments
reflected growing frustration with state lawmakers over their
suggestions that the city is flush with cash after a stronger
economic recovery than other parts of the state.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has had a tense
relationship with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, persuading
his fellow Democrat last year to pay $2.5 billion toward the
city's public transportation system, which is run by the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency.
There have also been suggestions in the state capital that
the city could do more to fund healthcare costs and pay more for
the city's university system.
New York State legislators are known for "vampire" budget
sessions that go into the early hours to beat the budget
deadline at the start of the state's fiscal year on April 1.
Stringer said that although next year's budget remained
balanced, the total gaps forecast through fiscal year 2020 are
$1 billion more than the mayor's office had predicted.
"Budget monitors and rating agencies have all applauded this
administration's fiscal prudence and focus on protecting against
economic uncertainty - and investors agree," said Amy
Spitalnick, a spokesperson for de Blasio.
The mayor's office points out that Stringer projects $900
million in additional tax revenue for this financial year and
next, and cites that as an example of cautious revenue
projections on the city's part.
Stringer said the mayor should not have included $731
million from the sale of taxi medallions through 2020, saying
the taxi business is currently in upheaval.
The city has already cut it expectations for revenue from
taxi medallion sales but Stringer has been more aggressive in
elimintaing it from later years.
He also said some taxes would be lower than the mayor is
predicting and that costs for overtime, healthcare and homeless
shelters would be higher.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Rigby and Tom
Brown)