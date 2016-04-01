NEW YORK, March 31 New York state's governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders announced late on Thursday an agreement on a 2016-17 state budget that includes a plan to increase minimum wage toward $15 per hour and introduce paid family leave.

"I believe that this is the best plan the state has produced in decades," Cuomo told a news conference in state capital Albany late on Thursday (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Sandra Maler)