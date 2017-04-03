By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, April 3 New York lawmakers on Monday
may vote to extend the state’s lapsed budget as they continue
negotiating with Governor Andrew Cuomo days after the deadline
for a new spending plan passed.
The state was supposed to have a budget at the start of its
fiscal year 2018 on Saturday. Cuomo said late on Sunday that he
would send a so-called extender budget to the legislature to
last through May 31, without which state employees would stop
getting paid and government would shut down.
The state Assembly is “having productive talks with our
partners in government” and “prepared to pass a temporary budget
extender should one be necessary to avoid a shutdown of
government while we resolve these issues,” Assembly Speaker Carl
Heastie said in a statement on Sunday night.
Cuomo said leaders of both houses had assured him they could
pass the extender by Monday afternoon, the deadline to keep
government fully functioning.
The budget is delayed in part by debate over raising the age
of adult criminal responsibility to 18, which would leave North
Carolina as the only state to automatically prosecute and
imprison 16- and 17-year-olds as adults regardless of the crime.
“There are political and ideological differences between the
Senate and Assembly. We must resolve these issues. A complete
budget requires it,” Cuomo, who supports lifting the age, said
in his statement.
Lawmakers and Cuomo have been divided over other issues,
including a replacement for a now-expired program that gives tax
breaks to affordable housing developers and extending a
so-called millionaire’s tax on wealthy New Yorkers.
Cuomo also laid some blame on uncertainty about Washington’s
policies, including any revised effort to overhaul the
Affordable Care Act, which could strip New York of at least $4.6
billion of Medicaid and other funding.
“New York State is a target for hostile federal actions
ranging from severe financial cutbacks to deprivation of legal
and personal rights,” said Cuomo, a Democrat and possible 2020
presidential candidate.
The “looming threats” from Washington mean New York must
either craft a budget deal that anticipates the state’s full
financial needs or strike a deal on its own issues while
remaining “financially cautious so we can adapt to federal
actions once they are determined.”
