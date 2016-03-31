ALBANY, New York, March 31 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislative leaders reached a deal on Thursday to raise the state's minimum wage towards $15 per hour but fell short of a uniform state-wide increase, state lawmakers said.

The deal outlines a faster rise in New York City, but carves out a slow lane for small businesses as well as surrounding counties. In less prosperous areas north of the city it rises to $12.50 per hour before a state review of the law's impact. (Reporting by James Odato, Writing by Edward Krudy, Editing by Daniel Bases and Phil Berlowitz)