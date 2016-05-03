* NYC fire department submitted false Medicare claims
* Reimbursements made for non-medically necessary services
* U.S. settles claims over emergency ambulance services
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, May 3 New York City agreed to pay the
U.S. government $4.3 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit
accusing the city's fire department of accepting tens of
thousands of improper Medicare reimbursements for emergency
ambulance services.
The accord signed on Tuesday resolves claims that the city
cheated the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services out of
millions of dollars from October 2008 to October 2012 by
submitting claims for services that were not medically
necessary, violating the federal False Claims Act.
According to court papers, part of the problem may have been
linked to the New York City Fire Department's ("FDNY") ambulance
billing contractor.
The U.S. Department of Justice said that in a review sought
by the FDNY, the contractor in June 2010 found just one Medicare
reimbursement denial for unnecessary services over a period of
several months, though the number of improper reimbursements was
at the time averaging more than 1,000 a month.
The FDNY alerted the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
in Manhattan to the improper reimbursements in December 2012,
and adopted new claims procedures nine months later.
"As a result of this joint look into Medicare billing
practices at the FDNY, the agency has completely revamped its
policies and has stronger procedures in place to reduce the risk
of recurrence and to immediately correct erroneous or improper
payments," the city's law department said in a statement.
Bharara's office had no immediate comment.
The case is U.S. v. City of New York, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-03280.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)