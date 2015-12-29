NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Some of New
York's most iconic hotels, comprising more than 11,000 guest
rooms, promised to cut their carbon footprints on Tuesday and
join a city effort to improve the energy efficiency of
buildings.
The famed Waldorf Astoria, The Peninsula New York and The
Pierre are among 16 well-known, high-end hotels that committed
to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 percent in
the next ten years, according to the Office of Mayor Bill de
Blasio.
Officials said they hope the move by the ritzy hotels, whose
reputations are global, will inspire others to follow suit.
"If some of New York's most iconic hotels can significantly
reduce their carbon footprint, anyone can," said de Blasio in a
statement.
The efforts to go green could include retrofitting buildings
with updated, efficient equipment for heating and cooling,
replacing boilers, improving lighting and adding insulation.
Meeting the pledge at the glitzy Waldorf Astoria means
updating a building that is 84 years old. It has hosted Marilyn
Monroe, Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as well
as U.S. presidents who stay in a special suite designed to evoke
the White House.
Cutting emissions follows the hotel's motto of "the
difficult immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer," the
Waldorf Astoria management said in a statement.
"We pride ourselves in the ability to embrace a challenge,"
said Michael Hoffmann, the hotel's managing director, in the
statement.
The 16 hotels, totaling more than 11,000 rooms, should cut
greenhouse gas emissions by 32,000 metric tons to live up to
their pledge, according to city projections.
The hotels' pledge is part of a wider municipal initiative
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050.
Buildings make up nearly three-quarters of citywide
emissions, authorities said.
At current rates, the pledges citywide to curb greenhouse
gas emissions could yield results that compare to removing more
than 100,000 cars, according to authorities.
