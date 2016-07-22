By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 22 The former union leader for
New York City's prison guards and a hedge fund financier pleaded
not guilty on Friday to engaging in a bribery scheme in a case
linked to a widening federal municipal-corruption investigation.
Norman Seabrook, the Correction Officers' Benevolent
Association's ex-president, and Murray Huberfeld, a longtime
associate of hedge fund manager Platinum Partners, pleaded not
guilty to conspiracy and honest services wire fraud charges in
Manhattan federal court.
"Absolutely not guilty sir," Seabrook told U.S. District
Judge Andrew Carter.
The arraignment came a month after the men were arrested as
part of a sprawling investigation that has resulted in several
police officers being charged or disciplined and put the
fundraising of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio under
scrutiny.
Prosecutors said Seabrook, 56, accepted a $60,000 bribe in
2014 orchestrated by Huberfeld, 55, with the promise of more
money in exchange for investing $20 million of union money with
Platinum Partners.
The two men were introduced to each other by Jona Rechnitz,
a real estate investor who secretly pleaded guilty and agreed to
cooperate with investigators, a person familiar with the matter
previously told Reuters.
Rechnitz has been central to the investigation along with
another businessman, Jeremy Reichberg, who was charged in June
in another bribery case involving two police
officers.
Both served on de Blasio's inaugural committee after his
2013 election and either raised money for his campaign or for a
nonprofit set up to advance his agenda. De Blasio has said he
and his administration have acted legally.
Two weeks after Huberfeld's arrest, Platinum Partners'
Manhattan headquarters were raided by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation, amid separate probes by federal prosecutors in
Brooklyn and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission..
The firm is now in the process of liquidating its two main
hedge funds.
Platinum, led by Mark Nordlicht, has produced exceptional
profits for investors since it launched in 2003, but its
strategy of lending to troubled companies carries risks that
have scared away many large investors.
Prosecutors have described Huberfeld as a founder of
Platinum and current investor in its funds, adding that he
played a significant role at the firm that was not publicly
acknowledged due to prior legal troubles. He has faced prior
criminal and SEC actions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Additional reporting by Brendan
Pierson in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)