NEW YORK Jan 18 A former New York state senator
was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison for seeking
to obstruct a federal investigation into whether he had
embezzled proceeds from sales of foreclosed properties.
John Sampson, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dora
Irizarry in Brooklyn, where the Democrat had been a state
senator from 1997 until his conviction in July 2015 on charges
that he obstructed justice and made false statements.
A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers
confirmed the sentence, which also included a $75,000 fine.
Sampson's lawyer, Nick Akerman, said his client looked forward
to appealing his conviction.
The case is one of several corruption probes involving
politicians in Albany, New York's capital, in recent years.
Former leaders of the state's two legislative houses, Democrat
Sheldon Silver and Republican Dean Skelos, were convicted in
2015.
Sampson, an ex-minority leader for the state's Senate, was
initially charged in 2013 with embezzling $440,000 from escrow
accounts related to Brooklyn properties he controlled in his
role as a court-appointed referee in foreclosure proceedings.
Prosecutors accused Sampson of using the money to help pay
for an unsuccessful 2005 primary bid for Brooklyn district
attorney.
But Irizarry dismissed the embezzlement charges in October
on statute of limitations grounds, leaving prosecutors to take
him to trial on charges that Sampson attempted to impede their
investigation.
Prosecutors said that in 2006, Sampson asked Edul Ahmad, an
associate in the real estate industry, for $188,500 to help
repay some of the stolen money, out of fear it could subject him
to prosecution.
After Ahmad was indicted in 2011 as part of a mortgage fraud
scheme, Sampson attempted to prevent him from cooperating with
authorities and sought information about that case from Sam
Noel, a paralegal in the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office.
Both Ahmad and Noel ultimately pleaded guilty to federal
charges and testified at Sampson's trial.
